Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC) has invited developers and developer consortiums to submit expressions of interest (EOIs) for the re-development, operation and management of Muscat International Airport Old Terminal.

The project is being implemented on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

Following the prequalification, the selected bidders will get to take part in a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the next bid.

"The old Muscat airport terminal building will be redeveloped as a multi-purpose facility, with plans to convert it into an aviation museum that will showcase the history of aviation of the country,” Naif al Abri, chairman, of Civil Aviation Authority, said earlier this year.

The old terminal building was opened in 1973 and was expanded several times to cater for passenger numbers.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) recently began commercial operation of the southern runway at Muscat International Airport, which is also the old runway attached to the old terminal building.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).