U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed that employers added more jobs than economists had expected in April, while the unemployment rate also held steady on the month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 177,000 jobs last month after rising by a downwardly revised 185,000 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 130,000 jobs. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at 4.266%, up from around 4.235% before the data. Interest rate sensitive two-year yields were at 3.740%, only slightly higher than before the jobs report, following an initial bounce to 3.776%.

The yield curve between two- and 10-year notes steepened by around one basis point to 52 basis points.

