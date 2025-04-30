The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said it expects to keep its coupon and floating rate note auction sizes steady for at least the next several quarters, but will continue to incrementally increase the size of its Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) auctions.

It plans to sell $125 billion in its quarterly refunding next week, which will raise $30.8 billion in new cash and refund $94.2 billion in securities. This will include $58 billion in three-year notes, $42 billion in 10-year notes and $25 billion in 30-year bonds.

The government noted that there will be greater-than-normal variability in Treasury bill issuance and that it will rely heavily on cash management bills until the debt limit is suspended or increased.

The Treasury is also evaluating potential enhancements to its Treasury buyback program, which was launched in May 2024, to better achieve its liquidity support and cash management goals.

These include possible changes to maximum purchase amounts, the scheduling and frequency of buybacks, security eligibility, maturity bucket composition, execution process, and counterparty eligibility.

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)