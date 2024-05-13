Abu Dhabi: e& UAE today announced the world's fastest recorded speed of 30.5Gbps on its live 5G network, marking a significant milestone in its evolution towards 5G-Advanced.

This global achievement was unveiled during a demonstration held at SAMENA Leaders’ Summit 2024, showcasing the successful aggregation of multiple carriers across high-band and mid-band spectrums (1600 MHz in mmWave and 300MHz in C-band), with network speeds reaching 30.5Gbps.

This achievement underscores e& UAE's commitment to delivering unparalleled user experiences, ensuring seamless connectivity to meet the increasing demand for a broad spectrum of digital services.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) of e& UAE, said: “We are thrilled to announce e& UAE's achievement of the world's fastest 5G network speed. With this accomplishment, we are poised to unleash the boundless potential of 5G technology, empowering innovative services and applications that will transform the fabric of society and the economy.

“Aligned with the UAE's ambitious digital agenda, e& UAE's continuous investment in its network and technologies underscores its commitment to delivering premium digital services. By adopting the latest 5G solutions, we are providing our customers with premium digital experiences today but also paving the way for the 6G era by 2030 in line with the UAE’s recently unveiled 6G Roadmap by TDRA.”

As the demand for advanced network capabilities continues to surge, e& UAE is poised to revolutionise the landscape of connectivity in the UAE. This vision integrates state-of-the-art technologies and innovative services, including network slicing, private 5G network, RedCap, mobile VPN, and premium Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) leased lines, offering a superior experience for consumers, home, and enterprise customers alike.

e& UAE has also harnessed the power of AI to deliver seamless and personalised experiences to every customer. AI technologies will spearhead intelligent energy-saving and smart network planning initiatives, driving environmental responsibility and technological excellence to new heights.

This monumental achievement solidifies e& UAE's position as a trailblazer in the telecommunications industry, reaffirming its dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering connectivity solutions for the digital era.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.