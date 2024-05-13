Abu Dhabi, UAE: ETHER by Cloud Spaces, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has announced the launch of the second set of brands as part of their strategic partnership aimed at empowering female-owned local retail businesses. Building on the success of their initial collaboration, this new phase solidifies their commitment to supporting female entrepreneurs and fostering their growth in the retail market.

As part of this collaboration, ETHER by Cloud Spaces has provided a dedicated platform for emerging Emirati businesswomen to showcase their brands to a wider audience. This platform offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with potential customers and expand their market reach.

The core of the strategic partnership between ETHER by Cloud Spaces and the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council is rooted in providing essential resources and opportunities for female entrepreneurs and creating a supportive ecosystem where female-owned businesses can thrive.

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council will continue to play a pivotal role in offering support, guidance, and advice to these businesses, facilitating their smooth entry into the competitive retail market. With their expertise and resources, the Council aims to empower female entrepreneurs to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable success.

These brands represent a diverse range of products, each embodying the creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of women in Abu Dhabi. Some of the new brands supported by the council at ETHER include Stellar, Rumors, Hbh, Grei Studio, The Oddity, and Soleil.

Fatima Helal Al Blooshi, Director of ADBWC, said, "Empowering female entrepreneurs is at the heart of what we do at the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council. Through our partnership with ETHER by Cloud Spaces, we are able to offer ongoing support and guidance to female-owned start-ups, unlock new prospects for Emirati women to thrive in the retail market, achieve their goals, and contribute to the Emirate’s economic development. We look forward to seeing the impact of this collaboration on the local business community."

Malak Smejkalova Senior Director, Innovation of Cloud Spaces at ETHER, said, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council by launching the second set of local female-owned brands. Together, we are committed to providing a platform for female entrepreneurs to thrive and succeed in the retail industry. By combining our resources and expertise, we can create meaningful opportunities for these businesses to grow and prosper."

Store Location: L1083), Yas Mall - Fashion area - 1st Floor - Abu Dhabi, UAE.

