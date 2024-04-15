ADU ranked first in the UAE in Social Sciences, Management and Business subjects

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In reflection of its excellence across various academic programs, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) featured amongst the high ranks published by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2024. The University showed significant advancement in the Social Sciences and Management in broad subject areas, ascending 163 places, now ranking first in the UAE and 288 globally.

ADU has also demonstrated remarkable growth across several narrow subject areas, achieving an outstanding advancement of 100 places in Business and Management Studies, ranking 151-200 globally, first in the UAE, and a rise of 50 places in Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing ranking 401-450 globally. For the first time, ADU entered the Accounting and Finance narrow subject ranking, securing a global position in the 251-300 range and second in the UAE. Similarly, ADU has made its debut in the Engineering – Electrical and Electronic ranking, placed in the 501-530 rankings bracket. Additionally, as a first-time entry, the University secured a global position in the 551-600 range in the Computer Science and Information Systems ranking.

Furthermore, ADU's Engineering and Technology’s narrow subject areas received an increase in the overall score. Notably, the highest improvement was received in the Computer Science and Information Systems ranking.

Compared to the 2023 rankings, both the overall score for Engineering and Technology and its specific subject areas have increased in the rankings. Remarkably among the three narrow subject areas, the highest increase in citations was witnessed in Computer Science and Information Systems. In addition, Engineering – Electrical and Electronic experienced the most significant boost in the Academic Reputation and Institutional Research Network (IRN).

Commenting on the ranking, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are honored to be recognized once again by the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication of our faculty and staff towards the advancement of the University’s programs and academic experience. At ADU, we are committed to providing our students and faculty with global accreditations and programs to navigate the challenges of tomorrow and transform them into opportunities to contribute to the development march of the UAE.”

Moreover, ADU’s Social Sciences and Management Studies, along with its subject areas assessed by QS, has achieved numerous rankings, with accounting and finance ranking for the first time in the 2024 rankings. These rankings reflect an overall score increase alongside improvements in several indicators, with a practical emphasis on academic reputation, followed by citations within the narrow subject area of Business and Management Studies.

To know more about Abu Dhabi University’s programs, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2023 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com