This year’s back-to-back Challenge Tour events in the UAE have delivered a total economic impact of $1.44 million for Abu Dhabi, which has only been made possible by the support of Official Sponsors of the two events, including Arena, Al Laith Group and Phoenix Capital.

With support from co-promoter the Emirates Golf Federation, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, their sponsorship has been crucial in staging these two highly successful Challenge Tour tournaments for the second successive year.

These competitions on the global 2024 Road to Mallorca schedule, which features a prize fund of over €8 million for the second year in a row, have generated 2,872 room nights in the surrounding area, with a total of 185 players competing during the tournaments.

There were also 32 staff present at the Abu Dhabi Challenge as well as 26 at the UAE Challenge the following week along with visiting support staff, all of which contributed to economic expenditure in the capital during the two-week festival of golf.

"The Challenge Tour events in the UAE continue to go from strength to strength," said Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for the DP World Tour. "We continue to set the bar high here for other Challenge Tour events to follow around the world.

"An important metric for us is showcasing Abu Dhabi and the UAE to the world as a golfing destination but also supporting the economic development. You’ve got nearly 200 golfers coming in for two weeks, plus their caddies and their support network, all staying in hotels and eating in local restaurants.’"

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "It’s great to see the continued growth and success of these Challenge Tour events in the capital. They bring a lot of welcome attention to the city as it continues its status as a standout global sporting and economic hub.

"The monetary value of both of these events is hugely beneficial to the city’s growth, and I’m already looking forward to seeing the stars of the game tee it up again next year."

In addition to welcoming numerous former DP World Tour winners and the next generation of global talent, the two events have established a pathway for both Emirati golfers and UAE residents.

A total of 60 spots were allocated to the Emirates Golf Federation over the two-week period, thanks to the Federation’s long-standing partnership with the European Tour group.

One of the players to receive a spot at the UAE Challenge, through winning the Al Hamra Men’s Amateur Open, was 17 year-old amateur Oscar Craig who went on to make the cut with stepfather and Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood serving as his caddie for the week.

"The UAE Challenge and Abu Dhabi Challenge were a great success from a sporting perspective as well as an economic viewpoint," said General Abdullah Al Hashmi, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation

"Both venues were exceptional hosts, and they set the bar very high for Challenge Tour events with two deserved winners, Dubai based Garrick Porteous and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

‘The news of young talent Oscar Craig also making the cut at the UAE Challenge spread the news far and wide, while both tournaments gave a great financial boost to Abu Dhabi which is firmly one of the standout golfing destinations in the world," he added.

These two Challenge Tour events in the capital form the latest chapter in the rich history of golf in Abu Dhabi, which is next set to play host to the prestigious Abu Dhabi Championship on November 7th – 10th, 2024 at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

