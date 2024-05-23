UAE health authorities have stamped out a total of 409 sites where dengue-causing mosquitoes were found, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Concerns over dengue fever had emerged after the heaviest rain on record flooded several UAE neighbourhoods, creating ponds of stagnant water that could easily become mosquito breeding sites. Dengue fever is a viral infection that is transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Several measures have been taken to fight dengue fever in the UAE, said Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, as the matter was taken up in a Federal National Council (FNC) session on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has used the latest GPS technologies to map and wipe out mosquito breeding sites across the country, Al Owais said, responding to a question from an FNC member.

Nine specialised teams from the Emirates Health Services were also deployed across the northern emirates to support the nationwide anti-dengue drive. An insect laboratory was set up to evaluate mosquito samples and test pesticides' effectiveness.

Mohap also conducted more than 1,200 mosquito surveys and analysed 309 DNA samples in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

