SHARJAH - Sharjah Charity International (SCI) expanded its medical aid activities in 2023, providing healthcare support to 1,106 patients, with a total expenditure of AED22.2 million.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of SCI, emphasised SCI's commitment to expanding its public assistance programmes, highlighting a particular focus on patients facing financial difficulties who cannot cover their treatment expenses.

SCI's medical aid programmes offer comprehensive support for various medical needs, including critical surgeries such as cardiac catheterisation, heart surgeries, and stroke interventions.