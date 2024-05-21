Oriental Weavers is considering investing in the education sector in Egypt, Oriental Weavers’ Chairman Yasmine Khamis told Asharq Business.

This came on the sidelines of the United Nations Global Compact Annual Forum organized by the United Nations Global Compact Network Egypt (UNGCNE).

Moreover, Khamis highlighted that the company’s factory in the 10th of Ramadan City will be converted to run on solar energy before the end of this year.

