Public universities will start using cloud services on Wednesday after more than eight months of training and testing, said minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Moncef Boukthir.

Speaking at a meeting to launch the cloud services, Boukthir said that the Ministry of Higher Education, in coordination with its partners, has launched a platform for all public universities, students, teachers and the administration to store and access data and documents securely and at high speed.

He pointed out that this platform, available on the website mesrscloud.rnu.tn, offers the possibility of remote and interactive teaching using the latest technology.

The Minister pointed out that this project, financed by the World Bank with contributions from the beneficiary universities, represents a major achievement for Tunisia and reinforces its policy of digital transformation.

For her part, Sawsen Krichen, Director General of the El- Khawarezmi Computing Centre, pointed out that the cloud services project was carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Biologique Tunisie group, which specialises in digital solutions and is the official supplier of digital solutions for the Huawei group in Tunisia.

This project, which started two years ago, has been successfully completed," she said, adding that its main objective is to train students in the use of modern technologies in teaching, using innovative and modern methods.

