Tunisia - President Kais Saïed emphasised the imperative for all officials to intensify efforts to address the legitimate demands of the Tunisian people as he met on Wednesday evening in Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri.

Visits in regions by government officials must bring about urgent solutions pending the reconstruction of essential public services such as healthcare, transport and education which are deemed fundamental rights.

Saïed also stressed the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach to address various national issues so as to to break with past practices and lay the foundation for a robust future.

The President announced a definitive resolution to the issue of substitute teachers by issuing a decree to integrate them into primary schools, middle schools and secondary schools under the Ministry of Education.

This decision forms part of the State's efforts ahead of a comprehensive reform of the education system following the establishment of the Higher Education Council.

The President of the Republic highlighted the noble mission of teachers which, he said, is worthy of respect and recognition.

Providing a quality national education to younger generations through is a heavy undertaking as students and pupils are the torchbearers of Tunisia's future.

