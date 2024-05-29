(TAP) - Cooperation between Tunisia and Jordan in the field of education and ways of benefiting from Jordan's experience in teaching Arabic were the focus of a meeting held on Monday between Minister of Education, Salwa Abassi, and Jordanian ambassador in Tunis, Abdullah Abu Rumman, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Queen Rania Teacher Academy, Osama Obeidat.

The Minister of Education stressed the deep bonds of brotherhood between Tunisia and Jordan and the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of education and teaching.

In this context, she praised the effective role played by the Queen Rania Academy in training teachers and modernising Arabic language teaching programmes.

For his part, the Jordanian Ambassador to Tunisia stressed his country's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Tunisia in the field of education and teaching.

«The Queen Rania Teacher Academy is a successful model for promoting skills and teaching programmes using modern and innovative methods,» he pointed out.

The CEO of the teacher academy gave an overview of the programmes and modern tools introduced to teach the Arabic language, stressing the importance of promoting cooperation and exchange of experiences between schools in the two countries.

The Minister of Education also pointed out that Tunisia is working to develop Arabic language teaching methods based on international best practices, in particular Jordan's experience.

During the meeting, the two parties explored the possibility of organising joint training sessions and teacher exchange programmes between the two countries, in addition to launching an educational TV channel and a web radio station in Tunisia.

They agreed to set up committees to study cooperation and monitoring mechanisms.

