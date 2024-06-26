AMMAN — The University of Jordan (UJ) holds a reputable position regionally and globally, President of the University of Jordan Nathir Obeidat said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Government Communication Forum, Obeidat affirmed that “the university’s strategic plan is focused on technological education, improving the university’s infrastructure and enhancing the quality of higher education to keep up with education industry developments and trends”.

In academic reputation, the university ranked 268th globally, and 250th in employment reputation, showing notable progress in the graduate employability and impact index, ranking 110th worldwide, according to Obeidat.

He also pointed out that this achievement reflects the university's continuing progress aimed at enhancing its position among leading global universities.

He added that currently there is much focus on upgrading the university’s infrastructure, whereas so far around 180 classrooms and laboratories have been upgraded out of 500.

“We will upgrade all classrooms by mid-2025,” he further added.

The weekly ministerial meeting included the participation of Minister of Government Communication Muhannad Mubaidin, media representatives and communication specialists.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

