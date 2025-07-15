AMMAN — The value of returned cheques rose to JD113 million in June, compared with JD93 million in May, representing 8.2 per cent of the total value of cheques circulated, according to statistics from the Jordan Payment and Clearing Systems Company (JoPACC).

The total number of returned cheques in June reached 21,300, of which 69.8 per cent worth JD76.5 million were returned for financial reasons, and 32.4 per cent worth JD 36.7 million were returned for technical reasons, according to data reviewed by Al Mamlaka TV.

The number of cheques in circulation increased by 26.9 per cent in June to 562,000, compared to 443,000 in May.

The total value of cheques circulated in Jordan last month hit JD3.35 billion, marking an increase of 8.2 per cent compared to the previous May.

The value of cheques circulated in Jordan in the first six months of 2025 reached JD19.59 billion.

The number of cheques circulated in Jordan in 2024 amounted to 6.51 million, with a value of JD40.3 billion.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

