AMMAN — Around 1,500 trucks enter and exit Jordan through the Jaber border crossing with Syria each day, according to Director of the Jaber Customs Center Musa Sarheed.

Sarheed said customs personnel are operating at full capacity to accommodate a growing volume of trade, which has seen “substantia growth since the beginning of 2025.”

He acknowledged that the centre experiences congestion due to the high traffic but emphasised that streamlined customs procedures are ensuring efficient clearance while maintaining strict security measures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The preparatory meetings of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Economic and Trade Ministerial Committee were held Monday in Amman. The sessions were co-chaired by Dana Zoubi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, and Basil Abdul Aziz Abdul Hanan, Syria’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade.

The discussions focused on ways to enhance trade exchange and resolve obstacles affecting the movement of goods between the two countries, according to Petra.

The committee’s recommendations have been submitted to the higher ministerial committee, which is set to meet in Amman on Tuesday. The meeting will be chaired by Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah and Syrian Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammad Nidal Shaar.

