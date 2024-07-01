AMMAN — The Cabinet on Sunday endorsed an amended 2024 bylaw for licensing and establishing private Jordanian universities.

The draft aims to enable universities to launch health colleges and regulate the establishment of university teaching hospitals and admission of foreign students.

The Council of Ministers, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, also approved an amended 2024 bylaw for the Traffic Points System, which aligns with the issuance of the amended Traffic Law No. 18 of 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The already endorsed law stiffened penalties for traffic violations that pose a danger to road users, set related traffic points and obligated perpetrators of serious irregularities to obtain a rehabilitation course at the Jordan Traffic Institute.

The Cabinet also decided to extend the implementation of its previous decision, which exempted customs duties and general and special sales tax imposed on maritime freight charges, for one month.

The decision comes amid the continued rise in maritime freight charges higher than their normal range, driven by repercussions of the navigation crisis in the Red Sea. It also aims to lower the costs of importing goods and reduce the impacts of their prices on citizens.

The Council of Ministers also decided to refer Director General of the Civil Status and Passport Department Fahed Omoush to retirement for reaching the legal age.

