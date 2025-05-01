AMMAN — The government retired debts totalling JD750 million during the first two months of 2025.

Over the same period, the government issued bonds and treasury bills worth JD1.175 billion as part of its debt management strategy, according to official data cited by Al Mamlaka TV.

In January alone, JD150 million in debt was repaid, while the government issued JD350 million in bonds and treasury bills and paid JD83 million in loan interest.

Treasury bonds, a key component of government financing, are long-term debt instruments with maturities ranging from two to twenty years. These include both sovereign bonds and those issued by corporations.

Treasury bills, by contrast, are short-term government debt securities with maturities between three and twelve months. Known for their low risk and liquidity, they are frequently traded in financial markets.

