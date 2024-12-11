AMMAN — Canada and Switzerland have jointly pledged $2 million to support Jordan's System Strengthening Partnership programme in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

Canada will contribute $1.5 million, while Switzerland will provide $500,000, with the funding aimed at enhancing Jordan’s education infrastructure and expanding the scope of the ongoing partnership, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During a meeting with ambassadors from the donor countries, Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah highlighted the crucial role of international partnerships in improving education quality.

He also expressed gratitude for the support, which helps the ministry work towards creating a progressive and inclusive educational environment.

UNESCO Representative in Jordan Noha Bawazir highlighted the significance of this funding in advancing the country’s efforts to achieve inclusive and equitable education.

"Investing in education is essential for transformation and will play a pivotal role in accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals," she said.

It was also announced that the programme will be extended until 2026, with a focus on improving governance and evidence-based planning to further strengthen the Ministry of Education's national capacity.

