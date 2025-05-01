AMMAN — The Fuel Pricing Committee at the Ministry of Energy decided Wednesday to reduce the prices of diesel and unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline for May, while maintaining the prices of kerosene and household gas cylinders.

Based on the decline in fuel prices in global markets during April, the committee decided to reduce the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline to JD0.845 per litre in May, compared with JD0.860 in April, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also decrease to JD1.070 per litre in May, compared with JD1.085 per litre in April.

Diesel will be sold at a price of JD0.665 per litre, down from JD0.680 in April.

The price of kerosene will remain unchanged during May and will continue to be sold at JD0.620 per litre. The price of the 12.5kg gas cylinder remains at JD7, according to the committee’s decision.

The committee meets monthly to review international oil market trends and adjust local prices accordingly.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

