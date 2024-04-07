The final version of the draft amendment to Law No. 73 of 2000 on private higher education was examined at a meeting held Friday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, according to a press release from the ministry.

During the meeting, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Moncef Boukthir, urged the team in charge of amending this law to speed up the linguistic and legal revision of the draft.

"It is imperative that this draft amendment respects the provisions of the Constitution, takes into account the situation of the private education sector and its development over the last 24 years, and preserves the credibility of diplomas," he stressed.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).