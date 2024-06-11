Doha, Qatar: To improve the work environment and provide the necessary flexibility for teachers and administrators, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced its decision to implement part-time work for public school employees.

The announcement comes based on Cabinet Resolution No. (13) of 2021.

The part-time work system will be available for Qatari academics and administrators according to regulations and conditions that have been circulated to schools, and will ensure that tasks are organized in a way that does not affect the educational process, and in a way that is consistent with the interests of the students and the school. This system will not be applied during exams or in the month of Ramadan.

The Ministry explained that the conditions for working in the part-time system require that the employee be of Qatari nationality, not hold leadership or supervisory positions in the school, and have successfully passed the probationary period. With regard to the part-time schedule, it will be determined so that the teacher’s quorum is between 10 classes and 12 classes per week.

In this regard, Ibrahim Rajab Al Kuwari, Director of the Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, said: “Implementing the part-time work system comes as an important positive step towards promoting a more flexible work environment in our Public Schools. We are committed to providing full support to teachers and administrators, and providing work condition that guarantee achieving the ideal compatibility between the work and personal lives of staff in the educational field, in line with the third national development strategy, which focuses on increasing flexibility in the workplace to ensure a balance between job and family obligations.”

The Ministry added that implementation of this decision will be at the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year, and all competent authorities are scheduled to implement this decision in accordance with the work context and needs.

