DOHA-- Qatar affirmed on Sunday importance of joint efforts for ensure good and comprehensive education in Arab countries especially with the challenges facing them.

This came in a speech by Qatar Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim Al-Nuaimi in the opening speech of the 14th Conference of Arab Education Ministers organized by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) under the theme (Comprehensive education and empowering teachers: a strategic vision for education in the Arab world).

Al-Nuaimi said that the conference organized by ALECSO in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science represents a unique platform that provides educational leaders with an opportunity to exchange and review experiences, and learn about the latest educational developments. It also provides an opportunity to build effective partnerships with countries and regional and international organizations in the field of education.

He described education as "the enabling tool towards achieving sustainable development goals, especially the fourth goal, which stipulates ensuring comprehensive and quality education for all and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all." He stressed that education is not just a means of transmitting knowledge, but rather a basis that allows the individual to achieve his full potential and enhances the well-being of society as a whole, stressing the importance of providing comprehensive education that reaches everyone without discrimination, whether in terms of gender, race, disability, or economic status.

He added that comprehensive education requires adopting innovative strategies that go beyond traditional classrooms, pointing out the importance of working to provide educational environments that support all students, including those who face special challenges, which helps in building strong and cohesive societies and contributes to enhancing the values of tolerance and mutual respect.

On his part, Director of the Education Sector at ALECSO, Dr. Rami Iskandar in his speech said that the conference's slogan represents "a message with deep meanings that reflects common challenges and aspirations." He noted that the slogan comes as an affirmation of the extent of harmony with "national strategies and plans in the field of education and the intellectual approach adopted by ALECSO to bet on the education sector in our Arab countries and make it at the core of sustainable development efforts."

"Education is witnessing unprecedented transformations, and as much as we are aware of the depth of the challenges we face, we highly value the important opportunities that these joint Arab meetings provide us with to enhance Arab consultation and cooperation and win the stakes," he pointed out.

"Comprehensive education is an ambitious Arab program that includes a group of different projects and activities, through which ALECSO seeks to provide plans, strategies and training programs that support national efforts in providing educational systems capable of achieving the principle of equal opportunities and ensuring educational equity," he added. The conference is held with the participation of the ministers of education in the Arab countries or their representatives, along with representatives of relevant international and regional organizations, in addition to an elite group of experts and specialists in the field of education.

The conference comes as an implementation of the decision of the 13th General Conference of ALECSO, which was held in Rabat, Morocco in May 2023, addresses several strategic axes, the most prominent of which are ways to provide comprehensive and sustainable education for all and achieve justice in access to high-quality educational opportunities, with a focus on integrating people with disabilities in the educational system.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).