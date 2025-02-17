Doha, Qatar: Doha Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) to establish a collaborative framework aimed at advancing education, scientific research, and community development in Qatar.

Signed by Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, Group Chief Executive Officer of Doha Bank, and Dr. Michael Trick, Dean of CMU-Q, the partnership seeks to enhance cooperation in areas such as research, executive education, and industry-academic collaboration.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, GCEO of Doha Bank, emphasised the significance of the partnership, stating: “At Doha Bank, we believe that investing in education and research is key to driving sustainable growth and innovation. Our collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar will help bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping the next generation of professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to Qatar’s economic transformation.”

Dr. Michael Trick, Dean of CMU-Q, highlighted the impact of the agreement, saying: “CMU-Q deeply values partnerships within the community that will enhance the educational experience for our students, foster research that has a meaningful impact, and provide opportunities for us to share our expertise. We look forward to this collaboration with Doha Bank that will strengthen our connection to the financial sector and inspire innovative solutions to industry challenges.”

