Doha: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Colombia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday to enhance and develop cooperation in the fields of education, higher education, and research.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia HE Luis Gilberto Murillo, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2024.

The signing of this MoU reflects both parties' desire to strengthen their distinguished relations, particularly in the areas of education, higher education, and research, based on mutual interests and in pursuit of the MoU's objectives.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties encourage cooperation in areas such as the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and technologies, in addition to the exchange of visits between officials in general and higher education, including members of academic bodies, professors, researchers, and students, as well as organizing joint academic events.

