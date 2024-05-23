DOHA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - The Cabinet was informed of the Shura Council's approval of a draft law concerning the handling of regulated products.

Second - Approval of a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 25 of 2015 concerning civil defence, and referring it to the Shura Council.

Third - Approval of a draft decision by the Minister of Interior identifying the facilities where QatarEnergy will implement some provisions of Law No. 25 of 2015 concerning civil defence.

Fourth - Approval of a draft decision by the Minister of State for Energy Affairs regarding the terms and specifications of security and safety systems, electrical and water installation rules, and necessary measures and precautions for securing, protecting, and maintaining service delivery equipment and devices.

Fifth - Approval of a proposal by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to take the necessary measures to amend Article 6 of Law No. 9 of 2017 regulating schools, in order to allow the enrollment in kindergarten classes before the primary stage for children from the age of three instead of four years.

Sixth - Taking the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for cooperation in combating the illicit trafficking of drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors.

Seventh - Approval of:

1- A draft memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in the field of sports between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of Romania.2- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in organizing mobile exhibitions between Qatar Museums in the State of Qatar and M+ Museum Limited in Hong Kong.

Eighth - The Cabinet reviewed a report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, headed by Minister of Labour and Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, tin the Fifth Government Forum to Combat Trafficking in Persons, and then took the appropriate decision thereon.

