Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts to ensure the efficiency of nurseries, develop them and improve the level of their services, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education has issued a number of ministerial decisions related to all nurseries in the country.

The new decisions included classifying the types of nurseries, the qualifications and experience required for their workers, the conditions and controls that must be available at nursery headquarters, and determining the licensing fees for establishing and renewing nurseries.

In this regard, Omar Al-Naama, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, said: “The new decisions are in line with the Ministry’s strategic directions and objectives aimed at developing the early childhood stage and improving the services provided to children at this important stage of their lives, by ensuring the quality of nurseries, providing the appropriate environment to prepare children educationally, psychologically and educationally, and increasing family awareness of the importance of the education stage from an early age.”

The ministerial decisions specified the classification of nurseries and the qualifications and experience required for their workers. The Ministry pointed out the three main types of nurseries, which are: day care nurseries, which specialize in providing childcare services to meet the needs of working parents; care and education nurseries, which specialize in providing day care services and teaching children basic skills such as language, reading, writing and arithmetic; and specialized nurseries, which provide day care and education services for children with disabilities and learning difficulties through the implementation of special programs that develop their abilities and enhance their growth according to modern tools and methodologies.

In addition, the experiences and qualifications that nursery workers must meet have been identified, reflecting the Ministry’s keenness to provide specialized cadres and competencies in the educational and teaching fields, and thus raise the levels of care and enhance the quality of learning outcomes.

The decisions also included the conditions and controls that must be met in nursery premises, with the aim of providing a safe and healthy environment for children which include adhering to all safety procedures and standards, as a step towards enhancing children’s well-being and developing their physical, psychological and social abilities.

The fees for issuing and renewing nursery licenses have been set at 1,000 Qatari Riyals.

The Ministry indicated that nurseries will be given a period of six months to regularise their conditions and work in accordance with the provisions contained therein.

These decisions aim to increase the capacity of nurseries, kindergartens and daycare centers through cooperation and stimulating the private sector, as well as improving levels of care and learning outcomes in line with the objectives of the country’s third national development strategy.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

