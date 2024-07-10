The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) have embarked on a significant partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU). This collaboration signals the commitment of both organisations to the development of future energy and sustainability leaders.



It aims to bolster research, education, and dialogue in the fields of energy, sustainability, and climate change, while fostering the enhancement of constructive contribution to corporate social responsibility, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.



HE Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, and Dr Salem Al-Naemi, President, UDST, signed the agreement recently.



Al-Attiyah expressed satisfaction at the collaboration, stating: “I am delighted to formalise the co-operation agreement between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and UDST. This agreement underscores our firm belief in the significance of collaborative efforts and our confidence in the University to be a worthy partner in our shared vision to nurture the youth of Qatar and develop future leaders in the areas of energy, climate change, and sustainability.”



He further emphasised, “this partnership will serve as a platform for launching joint research and studies, as well as exchange of information, knowledge and experiences.”



Al-Naemi commended the distinguished collaboration with the Al-Attiyah Foundation and said: “As a national university, energy and sustainability are key pillars of our strategy, both in research and in educating a generation that is knowledgeable, skilled, and committed to achieving Qatar's National Vision. This MoU is comprehensive and includes numerous initiatives that will benefit both parties. It will facilitate knowledge exchange, establish a strong foundation for collaboration, and pave the way for significant achievements.”



“The signed agreement not only reinforces the alliance between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and the UDST but also facilitates mutual engagement on studies and joint events relating to energy and sustainability topics and policies,” a statement said.

