Tunis - The World Bank's Board of Directors approved a US$100 million project on Thursday (nearly TND 316 million) aimed at improving students' employability and strengthening the quality and governance of higher education and scientific research institutions in Tunisia.

This project is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required by the labour market while also supporting ongoing reforms to enhance university management and strengthen links with industry, the WB said.

The project, the Strengthening Tertiary Education for Employability, Innovation and Resilience (STEEIR) project, revolves around two main components.

"The first enhances degree programmes by improving quality, relevance, and access in high-demand fields, modernising campuses, and fostering employer partnerships for enhanced employability," the bank added.

The second component strengthens university governance through system improvements, digital transformation, and quality assurance, ensuring a solid foundation for success.

Tunisia has made significant strides in enhancing the quality and relevance of higher education, aligning it with the needs of productive sectors to boost graduate employability.

"The STEEIR project will build upon these accomplishments, further aligning higher education with the evolving needs of the labour market, aiming for 85 accredited programmes and supporting at least 145,000 students and faculty members by 2030," said Himdat Bayusuf, Senior Education Specialist and Task Team Leader for the project.

The STEEIR project draws on the success of the Tertiary Education for Employability Project (PromESsE) to further enhance student 0employability and strengthen higher education management.

By its completion on December 31, 2024, PromESsE had benefited over 22,000 students by introducing new degree programmes, certifications, and career centres while securing international accreditations for four medical and engineering schools.

"At the same time, challenges persist, particularly youth unemployment and transition duration to the job market, exacerbated by a private sector that struggles to create sufficient high-skilled job opportunities. Structural barriers, including skills mismatches and gaps in work-based learning, further hinder employment prospects."

"In this context, effectively navigating global megatrends, such as digitalisation and climate change, requires sustained investment in green skills, digital competencies, and health education. These areas are critical to equipping graduates with the skills needed for future economic opportunities and ensuring competitiveness in a rapidly evolving job market, " further reads the press release.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).