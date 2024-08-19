Tunisia - A small cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri was held on Saturday afternoon at the Government Palace in the Kasbah to finalise the remaining provisions of the draft law establishing the Higher Education Council.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia, Minister of Education Saloua Abassi, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Moncef Boukthir, Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Lotfi Diab, Minister of Family, Women, Children and Elderly Affairs Amal Belhaj Moussa and Minister of Economy and Planning Feryel Ouerghi Sebai.

The meeting took place the day after the Knowledge Day ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Carthage that was chaired by President Kais Saied.

President Saied confirmed at the ceremony that work on the draft law for the establishment and organisation of the Higher Education Council is progressing rapidly, noting that this law is part of a comprehensive education reform.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).