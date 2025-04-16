Tunis: A small Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri convened Tuesday at the Government Palace in Kasbah to finalise preparations for Tunisia's first national agricultural census, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The meeting emphasised the importance of this national project as a comprehensive and wide-ranging statistical operation in the field of agriculture, carried out for the first time in Tunisia.

The results of this census will provide a georeferenced digital database of all farms down to the smallest territorial unit (Imada or agricultural district).

The census will make it possible to develop sectoral strategies based on scientific evidence and to improve the management of development programmes and projects.

This will contribute to stimulating and directing investment, promoting small and medium-sized enterprises and communitarian companies, and further valorising and rationalising the agricultural real estate stock as a lever for economic development, according to the statement.

It will also contribute to the development of the statistical programme of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries and promote the Ministry's strategy for the digitalisation of the agricultural sector.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed all those overseeing the first general agricultural census and those involved in its implementation to ensure its operational success through a participatory action plan that will enable the necessary objectives of this flagship national project to be achieved, in full coordination with all ministries and central and regional structures.

