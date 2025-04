Egyptian Satellites (NileSat) unveiled cash dividends valued at $0.550 to shareholders for 2024, as per a bourse filing.

NileSat will disburse the dividends on May 8th,2025.

The company generated net profits worth $57.681 million in 2024, higher by 31.83% year-on-year (YoY) than $43.754 million.

