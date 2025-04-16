Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Tuesday after EGX30 went up by 0.01% at 31,185.03 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.51% to 3,252.39 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.12% at 8,977.1 points and by 0.04% at 12,358.7 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 3.959 billion through the exchange of 1.619 billion shares over 107,411 transactions, while the market capitalization stood at EGP 2.199 trillion.

Retail investors equaled 79.09% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 20.90%.

Egyptian investors took over 90.46% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders accounted for 6.94% and 2.6%, respectively.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 66.892 million and EGP 62.265 million, respectively. The Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 129.157 million.

