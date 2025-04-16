Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt increased on Tuesday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 5,268.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,291.5 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price climbed to EGP 4,829.5 for purchasing and EGP 4,850.5 per gram for selling.

As for the 21-karat, the price jumped to EGP 4,610 per gram for buying and EGP 4,630 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold rose EGP 3,951.5 per gram for buying and EGP 3,968.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price registered EGP 36,880 for purchasing and EGP 37,040 for selling.

Meanwhile, the price for the gold ounce stood at $3,219.58 for buying and $3,219.87 for selling.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).