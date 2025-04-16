Orascom Development Egypt announced a cash dividend distribution of EGP 0.384 per share for 2024, according to a bourse disclosure issued on April 15th.

Orascom Development Egypt posted a 9.89% uptick in its consolidated net profits after minority interest, recording EGP 3.108 billion during 2024.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax amounted to EGP 1.334 billion at the end of December 20024, compared to EGP 1.657 billion in 2023.

