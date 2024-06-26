Egypt is set to launch a new investment and management firm in the education sector within the coming days, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid told Asharq Business.

The company will be launched by an alliance of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt’s (TSFE) education sub-fund, the Ministry of Higher Education, a foreign university, and a private firm, Elsaid noted.

The yet-to-be-launched company will manage three state-owned buildings in Cairo, she added.

She pointed out that 42% of the government investments this year will be directed toward the education and health sectors for the first time.

The minister added that the government’s spending on the education sector grew by 55% this year.

