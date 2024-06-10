Cairo – Madinet Masr Housing and Development has announced Project Kayan in collaboration with Lemania Swiss International School (LSIS), managed by CIRA Education’s subsidiary Eduhive, and Klub Kayan, operated by Blue Ribbon in Taj City, New Cairo.

The partnership includes Madinet Masr and CIRA Education’s subsidiaries, Al Ahly CIRA and Eduhive, establishing a LSIS school with an investment of around EGP 350 million, according to a press release.

Madinet Masr also collaborates with Blue Ribbon to establish Klub Kayan, with EGP 2 billion in investments.

LSIS will be the first school of the Ecole Lemania Swiss School brand in the MENA region, offering an International Baccalaureate (IB) programme from Pre-K to Grade 12, an athletic programme, and an entrepreneurship programme in partnership with the Business School of Lausanne.

Klub Kayan, operated by Blue Ribbon, will blend physical fitness, personal growth, and technological advancements through bespoke programmes, inspired by the Arabic term “Kayan.”

Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, stated: “As we add this new chapter to our legacy of over 65 years, we are not just investing in the community— we are investing in the skills and talents of our youth, empowering them to reach their fullest potential and transform the future.”

Mohamed El-Kalla, CEO of CIRA Education and Al Ahly CIRA, said: “The programme, which provides top-tier IB education, will also feature very distinct programme with two tracks: sports and entrepreneurship-focused, bringing top entrepreneurial skills and sports talents with the highest level of K-12 certification globally.”

Karim Mostafa, CEO of Eduhive, commented: “The school addresses a significant and ongoing issue for Egyptian families seeking high-quality education for their children while allowing them to excel in sports and potentially join a national team.”

Furthermore, David Claivaz, CEO of Lemania Swiss Group of Schools, expressed pride in expanding into the MENA region, fostering a strong bond between Lausanne and Egypt through LSIS.

Moataz El Etreby, CEO of Blue Ribbon, highlighted the partnership's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals through a community based on sports, education, and arts and culture.

Legal advisories for the project were provided by Zaki Hashem & Partners for Madinet Masr and Al Tamimi for Al Ahly CIRA & Eduhive.

It is worth noting that Madinet Masr reported a consolidated net profit of EGP 1.17 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, an annual surge from EGP 304.36 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

