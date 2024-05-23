Qatar Airways is looking to target the super wealthy with Gulfstream G700 aircraft.

The airline’s subsidiary Qatar Executive has just received the delivery of two new business jets, making it the first commercial operator of the G700, according to a statement on Wednesday.

An additional eight G700 aircraft are slated for delivery with two more set to arrive “within weeks”, the airline said.

The carrier is offering the ultra-long-range aircraft on a private charter basis, with full commercial service expected to start in June. Qatar Executive has already seen potential customers looking to charter the new plane.

Qatar Airways had unveiled the $75 million aircraft, featuring a bedroom onboard, at the Paris Airshow last year. The aircraft has the capacity to accommodate 19 passengers.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

