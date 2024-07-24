Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope said, “Qatar Airways is a leader in our industry, and we are honoured the airline added 20 more 777-9 jets to its large Boeing order book.

“We appreciate their confidence that Boeing’s market-leading widebody family will provide outstanding fuel efficiency and a superior passenger experience for its global operations.”

GE Aerospace President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services Russell Stokes said, “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Qatar Airways to support the airline’s commitment to an excellent customer experience and best-in-class efficiency.

“The GE9X is the world’s most powerful and most fuel-efficient turbofan and we look forward to continuing to support the growth of the Qatar Airways family with this technology.”

