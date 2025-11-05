Qatar - Hamad Port – whose multi-use terminal is designed to serve the supply chains for the RORO, grains and livestock – has reported increased bulk cargoes and vehicles (RORO) handling this October.



The port handled as much as 158,500 freight tonnes of bulk, which is loaded directly into ship's holds without individual units, in October 2025, registering 46.72% and 252.05% surge month-on-month and year-on-year respectively.



It handled a total of 27,611 freight tonnes of breakbulk, which is non-containerised cargo loaded as individual units, this October, which however fell 77.13% and 69.68% on monthly and annualised basis respectively.



Hamad Port, whose strategic geographical location offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq and south towards Oman, saw as many as 126 vessels call (excluding military) in the review period, registering 2.33% and 15.46% decline month-on-month and year-on-year respectively.



In the case of RORO, Hamad Port handled as many as 9,497 units this October, which reported 2.96% increase on a monthly basis, even as it plummeted 41.81% on an annualised basis.



Qatar's automobile sector has been witnessing stronger sales, notably in heavy equipment, private motorcycles and private vehicles, according to the data of the National Planning Council.



RORO ships – which are designed to transport vehicles like cars, trucks, and motorcycles -- feature ramps that allow vehicles to drive directly on and off, eliminating the need for cranes and making it an efficient way to move cargo across the seas.



Hamad Port saw 171,555 freight tonnes in RORO in October 2025, which declined 3.31% and 36.1% month-on-month and year-on-year respectively.



Hamad Port, which is the largest eco-friendly project in the region and internationally recognised as one of the largest green ports in the world, saw 119,877 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) this October.



The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhance ease of doing business and support economic diversification, which is one of the most vital goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.



With a stacking area of 176,000 sqm, the container terminal 2 or CT2 is equipped with the latest advanced technology, including remote-operated ship-to-shore cranes, hybrid rubber-tyred gantries, and electric tractors.



The container and cargo trends through the ports reflect the positive outlook for the country's non-oil private sector.



In line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, Mwani Qatar continues to implement its ambitious strategy to enhance the maritime sector's contribution to diversifying the national economy and strengthening the county's position as a vibrant regional trade hub.

