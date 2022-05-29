Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has signed a collaboration agreement with Tawzea for distribution and logistics services for book fairs organised in the emirate, allowing for further expansion and enhanced services for visitors and publishing houses.

Signed by Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the ALC and Director of ADIBF, and Ali Al Nuaimi, General Manager of United Printing and Publsihing - Tawzea. The agreement aims to develop the service infrastructure of book fairs organised by the ALC. It will allow the Centre to benefit from Tawzea’s capabilities and reach through its website (www.tawzea.ae) and its smartphone application, available for Android and iOS devices, which will display 500,000 titles and provide book home delivery services in the emirate for nominal fees.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Director of ADIBF, said the agreement would boost the Centre’s standing and presence, while empowering the book fairs’ leading role in promoting culture and creativity among all members of the community.

He said: “Building strong partnerships with various authorities and institutions in the UAE is a core component in our efforts to support and develop the Arabic language, as well as to organise book fairs that bring together renowned writers, thinkers, and publishers on a yearly basis, who, in turn, outline ambitious strategies to upgrade and add value to the cultural scene, in line with our common aspirations and goals.”

Tawzea will work to support book fairs with expert teams, supervise and preserve the displayed books, and communicate with visitors and customers about the delivery services. It will also allocate an administrative team to be in the exhibition sites before and after the event to ensure all operations run smoothly.

For its part, the ALC will provide a set of special privileges for Tawzea, including allowing distribution teams access to the emirate’s three book fairs before their launch, during the event, and after their completion. The Centre will provide a prime location for the company at the events, with pavilions that allow Tawzea to communicate with visitors at the book fairs’ entrances. The ALC also will promote the partnership with Tawzea and the company’s online book sale and delivery services in media coverage and news about the Centre.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) was launched in 1981 to offer an international cultural platform bringing together publishers, libraries, agents, cultural establishments, and the press under one roof to exchange ideas and identify promising opportunities. Every year, the event welcomes leading publishers from the Arab world and beyond in a series of activities and events, in an effort to drive progress and development in the publishing sector and open up promising new prospects for local and Arab publishers.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.