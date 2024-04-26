Warner Bros Discovery is launching a data platform that would help advertisers better reach their target audience across both cable and digital channels, it said on Thursday.

The Olli platform will help advertisers target particular demographics with a new service called data-driven video, as clients look to maximize reach and deepen engagement.

The media brands of advertising group Interpublic Group of Companies will begin testing the platform in the third-quarter of this year, Warner Bros Discovery said.

"Leveraging first-party data from active users, Olli constructs detailed audience profiles, ensuring precise first-party targeting and enhanced campaign performance," it said in a statement.

