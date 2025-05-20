Saudi Arabia’s smart home monitoring market segment is witnessing unprecedented growth, as residents increasingly adopt intelligent solutions for enhanced peace of mind.

According to a new research, 91% of Saudis feel more at ease with a smart camera installed in their homes, highlighting the rising demand for advanced home monitoring systems.

The study reveals that 84% of Saudi residents are considering upgrading or investing in new smart cameras, primarily motivated by factors such as greater peace of mind, improved video quality, and easy installation.

The most common use case studies include monitoring valuables and supporting everyday needs, such as keeping an eye on children and communicating with delivery personnel, reflecting the evolving role of smart technology in daily life.

As Saudi Arabia’s smart home needs evolve, the adoption of IP-based monitoring systems is on the rise, offering many factors such as features that Ring provides, including Video Preview Alerts, Extended Live View, Continuous Live View, and Doorbell Calls, giving Saudi users an enhanced sense of comfort in their own homes.

The Extended and Continuous Live View features are great for keeping an eye on kids playing outside or watching how a pet behaves when home alone for a short period of time.

With Doorbell Calls, customers can easily answer the doorbell and speak directly to a visitor through Live View from anywhere.

Mohammad Meraj Hoda, VP of Business Development – MEA, Ring, said: "Our consumer insights highlight a growing demand for reliable, quality home security solutions in Saudi Arabia. At Ring, we are dedicated to providing intelligent and easy-to-use monitoring features that empower residents to see more, know more, and feel more in control."

Additionally, 87% of respondents believe smart cameras are essential for enhancing their properties, reflecting the increasing reliance on smart devices, stated Hoda.

With Ring’s intuitive setup, high-definition video, and smart features, Saudi residents can seamlessly integrate smart monitoring into their homes, enhancing convenience and peace of mind in their daily lives, he added.

