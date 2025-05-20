By Greg Strydom, Managing Director at Think Tank Software

When I’m asked why more Chief Information Officers are turning to Ivanti, I usually start with the numbers:

80% faster ticket resolution through automation

ticket resolution through automation 30–40% lower software licence costs via tool consolidation

software licence costs via tool consolidation 94% patch compliance in under 10 days

in under 10 days 480+ IT staff hours saved per month

These aren’t just metrics. These reflect a broader shift in enterprise IT: the urgent need for simplification.

Enterprises today are overwhelmed. The average organisation now manages between 45 and 75 separate IT tools. According to Ivanti’s Tech at Work 2024 report, 71% of IT and security teams say their tech stack is too complex. This is not just eating into budgets; it’s damaging agility, security, and the overall employee experience.

Ivanti is the reset button.

At Think Tank Software Solutions, we’ve seen firsthand how Ivanti helps enterprises in South Africa simplify their digital environments by merging IT Service Management (ITSM), Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), cybersecurity, and Digital Employee Experience (DEX) into one intelligent, integrated platform.

One Platform. Multiple Wins.

A recent IDC study revealed that legacy tools consume 70% of IT budgets.³ Ivanti addresses this by consolidating fragmented systems into a single pane of glass, improving visibility, reducing costs, and streamlining support.

In one engagement, a client replaced 15 overlapping tools, cut licence fees by 35%, and improved service levels within six months.

Built for Flexible Work

Ivanti’s 2024 report shows that 1 in 3 employees believe their company isn’t adequately prepared for remote work. That’s a sentiment we’ve encountered across multiple industries and helped resolve.

Through Ivanti, we’ve enabled:

Onboarding times reduced from 90 minutes to under 10

Incident response times cut by 62%

Secure, scalable onboarding for remote teams

Security That Doesn’t Burn Out Your Team

74% of IT leaders now feel more vulnerable than ever before.⁴ Ivanti’s self-healing capabilities and automated patch management dramatically reduce risk—without overwhelming your internal teams.

In a financial services deployment we led:

Security risk exposure dropped by 70%

Silent IT failures were identified and resolved automatically, before users raised a single ticket

Why Think Tank Software Solutions?

As South Africa’s only Ivanti Premier Partner, we don’t just implement solutions, we align them to your business strategy. Our approach is consultative, agile, and ROI-driven.

What we’ve delivered for our clients:

40% fewer support tickets within three months

support tickets within three months 3x improvement in compliance across endpoints

in compliance across endpoints 6–9x ROI in the first year

Less Noise. More Orchestration.

Ivanti isn’t just another IT tool, it’s an orchestration layer. It brings your entire digital ecosystem into sync, enabling IT teams to work smarter, respond faster, and drive measurable business value.

In a future defined by how seamlessly everything connects, Ivanti leads. And we help our clients lead with it.

About the Author

Greg Strydom is the Managing Director of Think Tank Software Solutions, South Africa’s only Ivanti Premier Partner. He leads a team of enterprise IT specialists focused on enabling resilience, automation, and digital transformation across the continent.

About Think Tank Software Solutions (TTSS)

Think Tank Software Solutions (TTSS) has been a leading provider of enterprise software solutions since 2010. Specialising in Ivanti products, Think Tank Software Solutions helps businesses automate IT operations, enhance digital experiences, and improve business outcomes. With a focus on tailored, strategic guidance and end-to-end support, Think Tank Software Solutions (TTSS) collaborates with clients to create custom solutions that align with their goals. As South Africa’s only Ivanti Premier Partner, TTSS offers exclusive expertise and industry-leading solutions that empower businesses to stay competitive and efficient in an evolving digital landscape.

Copyright © 2022 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

