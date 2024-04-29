IFFCO, the leading multinational FMCG group, is excited to announce its participation as a platinum sponsor at the upcoming SaudiFood Manufacturing 2024, the first & only F&B manufacturing event in Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place from 30 April to 02 May at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.

IFFCO's spokesperson will be available at the event to discuss various topics, offering valuable insights into the company's initiatives and strategies. Mohamad Itani, Chief Executive Officer, Oil & Fats GCC, IFFCO will take part in a panel session on 30 April, about Empowering Saudi Arabia's Food Manufacturing Sector: A Roadmap for Sustainable Growth and Innovation under Vision 2030. He will be available for interviews about the following key topics:

Operations & Expansion Strategy: Insight into IFFCO's current operations in Saudi Arabia and global expansion plans F&B Manufacturing landscape in Saudi Arabia/ Sustainable Growth and Innovation under Vision 2030 Sustainability Initiatives: Overview of IFFCO's global sustainability initiatives and future plans Sustainability in supply chain The group’s latest end-to-end completely carbon-neutral olive oil product – a first in the MENA region, future initiatives, an overview of current market insights. THRYVE: Insights into the region’s first Plant-Based Meat Venture

Don't miss this opportunity to engage with IFFCO's leadership and gain valuable insights into the company's vision, strategies, and innovative projects.

About IFFCO Group:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a leading multinational FMCG group. Its leading FMCG brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enrich the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. The company has 95 operations in 50 Countries, supported by over 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.

Event Details:

SaudiFood Manufacturing 2024

Date: 30 April to 02 May

Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center