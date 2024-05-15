Cairo: Mountain View Club Management Company (MVCMC), a subsidiary of Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment, has announced a strategic partnership with WellSpring, involving a partial acquisition of Life Sports Club in New Cairo. With a total investment of EGP 1.6 billion, the first phase of this project is set to be announced later this year.

As part of its strategic vision to diversify its business interests in the Egyptian market, Mountain View for Real Estate Development has launched MVCMC to establish sports facilities aimed at enhancing the daily experiences of athletes and the community. This partnership with WellSpring, one of Egypt's leading community development companies, is expected to significantly elevate club management standards and expand the range of recreational and sports activities available.

WellSpring is dedicated to the personal and skill development of individuals of all ages, providing a safe and nurturing environment. Through diverse activities and camps, WellSpring promotes positive values and personal growth. Mountain View, a prominent entity in the real estate sector, is known for its community development initiatives and its mission to "bring life to land and spread happiness."

Eng. Amr Soliman, Founder and Chairman of Mountain View, remarked, “The nearing completion of the first phase of Life Sports Club is a landmark achievement. This partnership with WellSpring showcases our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the sports club landscape in Egypt. Our inaugural venture into club management is a testament to our dedication to diversifying our business sectors and nurturing a new generation of athletes who meet the highest international standards.” For his part, Mr. Maged Fawzy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Life Sports Club and WellSpring, emphasized, “This collaboration with MVCMC marks a transformative moment in our journey. As we welcome MVCMC as a shareholder, we are committed to delivering an unparalleled sports experience. Our mission is to forge future champions who embody our core values, setting new benchmarks in the sports industry.” “This partnership is a pivotal step towards achieving our mission of honing young talents to become future champions who will shine on the global stage. By joining forces with WellSpring, we are poised to redefine the concept of sports clubs in Egypt. Our combined expertise and vision will undoubtedly lead to groundbreaking milestones for the country,” said Eng. Ahmed El Morsi, CEO of MVCMC.

Life Sports Club is strategically located on 25 acres along the Mohamed Naguib Axis in the heart of New Cairo, just 10 minutes from prominent landmarks. The club’s facilities have been meticulously designed by Dar Al-Handasah, a leading design consultancy, ensuring innovative and high-standard installations. The club offers an integrated approach to cater to members of all ages, with collaborations involving top international coaches and sports federations. This initiative aims to enhance Egypt’s sports system while promoting community participation and team spirit.

