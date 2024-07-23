Muscat – Asyad Group, Oman’s end-to-end global logistics provider, has acquired Skybridge Freight Solutions (SFS), a leading global freight forwarding company.

The landmark acquisition is the group’s first international acquisition in core logistics activities and marks a strategic move to significantly expand Asyad’s footprint through active operations in key trade hubs and the major economies of China, India, the USA and the GCC, supported by unhindered access to SFS’ well-established, dynamic network that covers over 90 geographies across six continents.

SFS is a premier freight solutions provider offering leading freight forwarding services across air, sea and land in addition to warehousing and distribution.

The fast-growing company boasts a strong financial footing and caters to a diverse array of major industries including food, energy, automotive, pharmaceuticals and construction. The company serves over 1,400 customers, including Fortune 500 and blue-chip companies, leveraging its longstanding relationships with global freight forwarding networks, government bodies, shipping lines and airlines to carve a substantial competitive edge and open multiple avenues for growth.

