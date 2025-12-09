Dhofar International Development and Investment Company (Dhofar Investments) has completed its merger with OIFC Khedmah, marking a pivotal milestone in integrating operations, unifying efforts, and advancing capabilities within the Sultanate of Oman.

This strategic merger brings together two well-established public joint-stock entities, combining Dhofar Investments’ financial strength and investment expertise with Khedmah’s operational excellence and innovation-driven service model, creating a unified platform with enhanced growth potential empowered to support Omani businesses, talent, and digital advancement.

The merger aims to accelerate the development of innovative financial services through the Khedmah platform, strengthen corporate governance, fast-track technology adoption, and support initiatives that contribute to sustainable economic growth in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

The merged entity remains committed to nurturing and developing Omani talent by providing an environment that encourages innovation, supports the testing of new ideas, and enables the scaling of high-impact projects strengthening the nation’s economic foundation.

Said Ahmed Safrar, the Chief Executive Officer of Dhofar Investments, said: "This merger reflects our collective ambition to build a stronger, more agile organization capable of unlocking new growth opportunities, developing national talent, and advancing Oman’s digital and economic transformation."

"It is not merely about combining scale; it is about a shared vision that enhances our investment portfolio, empowers Omani capabilities, and positions the unified entity as a leader in technology-driven financial and investment services," he stated.

Leveraging Khedmah’s advanced digital infrastructure including billing, collection, e-wallet, and remittance services. The unified entity will advance further into fintech solutions and smart services. This will support financial inclusion and expand secure, accessible digital service channels across communities in Oman.

The integration also aligns governance systems, digital infrastructure, and operational frameworks into a unified structure, maximizing synergies between Dhofar Investments’ financial strength and Khedmah’s service innovation.

Safrar said: "Khedmah will continue to expand as a trusted digital platform that brings bill s, top-ups, remittances, delivery, and lifestyle services together within a seamless ecosystem. Our goal is to support Oman’s transition toward a tech-driven future, making digital services simple, secure, and accessible for everyone."

Following the merger, Dhofar Investments’ diversified portfolio which includes insurance, banking, digital payments, energy, hospitality, education, healthcare, construction, exchange and services will be further strengthened through digital integration, enhanced capital capacity, and the introduction of future-ready innovative solutions.-TradeArabia News Service

