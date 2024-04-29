The Egyptian government will announce soon the new criteria required to be met for licensing the private free zones, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hossam Heiba told Al Borsa News.

These criteria will contribute to ensuring fair competition between the free zone project, which is aimed at the local market, and the one that operates under the domestic investment system, Heiba note.

He added that the new criteria aim to boost the performance of the private free zones and their contribution to the national economy.

Moreover, he highlighted that both public and private free zones export about 25% of the country’s total exports.

