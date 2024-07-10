Basil Rahmi, CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (MSMEDA), has emphasised that participating in international exhibitions reflects Egypt’s commitment to enhancing economic and trade relations with Arab and African countries.

This strategic participation aligns with the Authority’s goal of promoting products from distinguished Egyptian project owners, building trust in Arab and African markets, and creating new channels for Egyptian exports.

Rahmi highlights the Authority’s ongoing efforts to involve clients in various exhibitions, both locally and internationally. By participating, clients can directly market their products to consumers and secure export contracts. Understanding market needs allows them to innovate and develop products, boosting Egyptian exports.

The CEO emphasised opportunities for small business products, handicrafts, and heritage items to enter export pathways in Arab and African countries. Distinguishing and improving product efficiency is crucial to meeting market demands, enhancing local products, supporting project development, and creating job opportunities.

Rahmi encourages young entrepreneurs to focus on productive projects, especially in industrial and artisanal fields. International markets offer promising opportunities for distinctive and competitive Egyptian products.

Notably, during June and July, dozens of young people from the Enterprise Development Authority participated in the 55th edition of the Algiers International Fair in Algeria and the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair in Tanzania. The Egyptian pavilion at the Tanzania Fair was awarded Best International Pavilion at the 48th edition of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair.

